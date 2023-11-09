ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana ‘managing’ its farm fire data: AAP; don’t politicise the issue, says Manohar Lal

November 09, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau

 Chief Minister Manohar Lal told reporters at an event in Pinjore on Wednesday that pollution in Delhi-NCR is not a political issue, ‘However, some leaders are doing politics on it.’ | Photo Credit: File Photo

Haryana AAP vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Wednesday questioned the authenticity of the State government’s data on stubble burning. Mr. Dhandha alleged that the actual number of farm fires is much higher than the 1,500 reported by the government for this season. He charged the government with “managing” the data instead of addressing the menace.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Dhanda said last year, farmers were given subsidies to help them dispose of stubble, but no such provision was made in the State budget this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal told reporters at an event in Pinjore on Wednesday that pollution in Delhi-NCR is not a political issue, “However, some leaders are doing politics on it.”

“We are providing machines to farmers, along with subsidies, to help them manage stubble,” Mr. Lal said. He added that there has been a “significant reduction” in farm fires in Haryana, even as the incidents of stubble burning have been “higher in Punjab”.

According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data, more than 2,000 farm fires were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court said crop residue burning must be stopped “forthwith”.

