HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana ‘managing’ its farm fire data: AAP; don’t politicise the issue, says Manohar Lal

November 09, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau
 Chief Minister Manohar Lal told reporters at an event in Pinjore on Wednesday that pollution in Delhi-NCR is not a political issue, ‘However, some leaders are doing politics on it.’

 Chief Minister Manohar Lal told reporters at an event in Pinjore on Wednesday that pollution in Delhi-NCR is not a political issue, ‘However, some leaders are doing politics on it.’ | Photo Credit: File Photo

Haryana AAP vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Wednesday questioned the authenticity of the State government’s data on stubble burning. Mr. Dhandha alleged that the actual number of farm fires is much higher than the 1,500 reported by the government for this season. He charged the government with “managing” the data instead of addressing the menace.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Dhanda said last year, farmers were given subsidies to help them dispose of stubble, but no such provision was made in the State budget this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal told reporters at an event in Pinjore on Wednesday that pollution in Delhi-NCR is not a political issue, “However, some leaders are doing politics on it.”

“We are providing machines to farmers, along with subsidies, to help them manage stubble,” Mr. Lal said. He added that there has been a “significant reduction” in farm fires in Haryana, even as the incidents of stubble burning have been “higher in Punjab”.

According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data, more than 2,000 farm fires were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court said crop residue burning must be stopped “forthwith”.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / air pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.