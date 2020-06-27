Haryana issues advisory on possible locust attack

GURUGRAM

27 June 2020 00:22 IST

Haryana Agriculture Department on Friday issued an advisory asking residents of Gurugram to keep doors and windows of their houses shut in view of a possible locust attack on Saturday.

The swarms have reached a few villages in neigbouring Rewari, around 50 km from here.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Gurugram, Atmaram Godara, said the swarms flew from Mahendragarh to settle in four-five villages of Rewari near Kosli on Friday and are expected to hit parts of Gurugram on Saturday. “Their movement depends on the wind direction in the morning. It may go towards Jhajjar or Gurugram. In Gurugram, it is likely to hit parts of Pataudi,” the official said. He, however, claimed that the department was prepared to deal with the situation and adequate number of staffers were deployed. Mr. Godara added that a list of around 200 farmers with spray pumps installed on their tractors was made a month ago. He said the swarms usually attacked the crops to feed on it. He advised people to beat utensils and dhols to scare the swarms.

