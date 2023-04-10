Haryana Govt. wants to make youth ‘drug addicts’ not ‘players’: Hooda

April 10, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Gurugram

Attacking the BJP-JJP government for scrapping the earlier sports policy to directly appoint players in the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the present government wanted to make the youth “drug addicts” and not “players”.

He was speaking at a function in Hisar to felicitate Saweety Boora, a gold medallist at the Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Delhi last month. Several prominent players and coaches were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hooda said players like Saweety Boora, who brought laurels to the country by winning medals at international events, would be appointed as DSPs when the Congress returns to power in the State.

Mr. Hooda said his government had formulated a sports policy to encourage sports in the State and had honoured more than 750 sportspersons by giving them direct appointments to government posts under its ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy. “Under the sports policy, players were given appointments on higher posts like DSP. Along with this, 3% quota was given to sportspersons in Group-C and Group-D jobs so that youth participating in sports do not feel insecure about their future and livelihood,” said Mr. Hooda.

“The present government amended the policy to scrap the appointment to the post of DSP. The sports quota in jobs is also almost abolished. The government is not maintaining sports stadiums that were built in every village during the Congress rule. It is clear from the activities of the government that it wants to make Haryana’s youth drug addicts, not players,” he added.