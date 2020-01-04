Haryana govt. told to consult experts after plea seeks remedies to control flooding

Following a plea seeking remedial action to control flooding in Gurugram, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana State government to consult experts and furnish a compliance report on the same.

The plea had also sought increased rainwater harvesting measures which were “adversely affected due to the concretization of the Badshahpur drain”.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of an October 2019 report furnished by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board that stated: “concretization reduces the groundwater recharge”.

“However, there is no adequate consideration of the problem of an increased potential for flooding. During the hearing, it is prayed that the concretization was done five years back. The fact remains that even if the concretization is not to be undone, abatement measures need to be adopted to ensure that rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge are not affected and flooding is avoided,” the Bench observed.

The Bench said, “On these aspects, Haryana needs to take further steps after consultation with the concerned experts on the subject. Let the same be done and the compliance report filed before March 3.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Vaishali Rana Chandra and others.

Earlier, the NGT had sought a joint report from the Gurugram civic body, State Pollution Control Board and the Irrigation Department.