Haryana govt. takes overinstitute to set up a hospital

Doctors will be deputed from the Indian Army, says CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said the State government had taken over the Gold Fields Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Faridabad district to set up a hospital with 100 oxygen beds in view of the ongoing pandemic. It had been lying closed for years.

The Chief Minister said this after visiting the medical college.

He said the doctors at Gold Fields Institute of Medical Sciences and Research would be deputed from the Indian Army and the hospital would be functional in the next two or three days.

‘Two more hospitals’

Mr. Lal, while interacting with the media persons, said that as the number of COVID-19 patients in the State had increased, undoubtedly the pressure on hospitals too had increased. “There was some difficulty regarding oxygen supply but we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen. We are going to build two hospitals having a bed capacity of 500 each in Panipat and Hisar with the help of DRDO. Both the hospital sites have also been inspected,” he said.

He also said there is no shortage of medicines in the State. “There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in government hospitals. There have been some problems in private hospitals. For this, the government has now started supervision of dealers who are supplying the medicine to private hospitals as well,” said Mr. Lal.

Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij said that amid ongoing COVID-19 situation, 20 vehicles each of “DIAL 112” would be deployed in all the districts to be used as ambulances. He said the MBBS and final-year PG students studying in medical colleges would also be deputed in hospitals. The State government employees suffering from COVID-19 infection would be provided with the facility of cashless treatment in private hospitals.

Gurugram district administration claimed that it was working round-the-clock to ensure hassle-free oxygen supply to all major hospitals listed on http://covidggn.com. The administration also said that it was trying to assess the oxygen requirements of smaller nursing homes in order to extend support to those.