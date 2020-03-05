Haryana govt. requested to restore normalcy, keep vigil in Nikhil Vihar

A joint delegation of representatives of mass outfits has urged the Haryana government to take immediate steps to prevent any untoward incident from happening in light of threats to Muslim families in Bahadurgarh’s Nikhil Vihar to vacate their homes before Holi.

The delegation, comprising former CPM State secretary Inderjit Singh, Kisan Sabha’s Capt. Shamsher Malik, and Janwadi Mahila Samiti’s Savita and Munmun, among others, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Rohtak Divisional Commissioner, which sought immediate identification of communal elements, installation of streetlights in the colony, and request to the Delhi government to deploy adequate police force to restore the minority community’s feeling of security.

The delegation had visited the colony on Tuesday and spoke to affected families. They found that some families had already left the village while others had sent away their children.

The report prepared by the delegation expressed surprise and anguish that streetlights were not installed even three days after the incident, and that the Delhi Police had not tried to identify any of the roughly 50 men that had threatened the families.

A large chunk of the unauthorised colony falls in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, but a few houses are in Delhi.