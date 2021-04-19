Haryana govt. has failed to handle COVID crisis: Selja

GURUGRAM

19 April 2021 01:37 IST

She terms reports of collapse of health services shocking

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government of Haryana of failing to effectively deal with the situation emerging out of the spread of COVID-19 and creating a grave crisis for the people of the State.

Issuing a press statement, Ms. Selja said the reports of collapse of health services emanating from different parts of the State were shocking. “Had the government strengthened the health system in the past one year, people would not have been scrambling for hospitals, beds, ventilators, oxygen, and medicines,” said Ms. Selja.

The situation had reached a dangerous level due to COVID-19 infection in the State, said the former Union Cabinet Minister, adding that patients were not getting beds and ventilators.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Lack of medicines’

“There is also a lack of oxygen and essential medicines. The State of affairs can be gauged from the fact that a woman infected by corona died due to lack of treatment in Agroha. Despite this, the government is not paying any attention towards strengthening the health infrastructure,” she added.

Ms. Selja said a large number of cases were being reported daily in the State and the havoc caused by COVID-19 had exposed the tall claims of the government. “The improper implementation of Testing, Tracking and Tracing formula has further worsened the situation. The death toll is also moving towards a new peak,” she said.

Vaccination age limit

Ms. Selja demanded that the State government made quick preparations to deal with the situation at hand and the Central government reconsidered its priority for vaccination and reduce the vaccination age limit to 25 years.