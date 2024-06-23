ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana govt. has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: AAP’s Atishi

Updated - June 23, 2024 03:36 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP has claimed that of the 1,005 MGD of water supplied to Delhi daily, the city should get 613 MGD from Haryana. But the National Capital is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, the party claimed

PTI

Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government Atishi Marlena Singh sitting on a indefinite hunger strike dharna over the water crisis, at Bhogal in Jangpura area in New Delhi on June 22 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on June 23 said the Haryana government has closed all gates of Hathnikund Barrage that is used to release water for Delhi, and added that she will continue her indefinite hunger strike over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Atishi's indefinite hunger strike to demand water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe water crisis and scorching heat, entered the third day in New Delhi.

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena accuses AAP of using water crisis to gain political mileage

In a video message on X, she said, "I have been on a hunger strike to get Delhi's share of water. Haryana government is releasing 100 MGD water less which is depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi of water. Some journalists have said that the Hathnikund Barrage is full of water but Haryana government has shut all gates to stop that water from reaching the National Capital."

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister urged the Haryana government to release water for Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"My hunger strike will continue till Delhi gets its rightful share of water," she added.

Delhi water crisis: Atishi’s fast enters day two; BJP holds counter-protest against govt.

Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the supply of drinking water.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that of the 1,005 MGD of water supplied to Delhi daily, the city should get 613 MGD from Haryana. But the National Capital is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, the party has claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US