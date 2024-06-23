GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana govt. has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

AAP has claimed that of the 1,005 MGD of water supplied to Delhi daily, the city should get 613 MGD from Haryana. But the National Capital is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, the party claimed

Published - June 23, 2024 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government Atishi Marlena Singh sitting on a indefinite hunger strike dharna over the water crisis, at Bhogal in Jangpura area in New Delhi on June 22 2024.

Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government Atishi Marlena Singh sitting on a indefinite hunger strike dharna over the water crisis, at Bhogal in Jangpura area in New Delhi on June 22 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on June 23 said the Haryana government has closed all gates of Hathnikund Barrage that is used to release water for Delhi, and added that she will continue her indefinite hunger strike over it.

Ms. Atishi's indefinite hunger strike to demand water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe water crisis and scorching heat, entered the third day in New Delhi.

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena accuses AAP of using water crisis to gain political mileage

In a video message on X, she said, "I have been on a hunger strike to get Delhi's share of water. Haryana government is releasing 100 MGD water less which is depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi of water. Some journalists have said that the Hathnikund Barrage is full of water but Haryana government has shut all gates to stop that water from reaching the National Capital."

The minister urged the Haryana government to release water for Delhi.

"My hunger strike will continue till Delhi gets its rightful share of water," she added.

Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the supply of drinking water.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that of the 1,005 MGD of water supplied to Delhi daily, the city should get 613 MGD from Haryana. But the National Capital is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, the party has claimed.

Related Topics

Delhi / water / water (natural resource) / Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.