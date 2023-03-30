Haryana govt. extends recognition to 1,000 schools for two years

March 30, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Gurugram

In a relief to over 1,000 schools running without permanent recognition in the State, the Haryana government has decided to extend their affiliation for two more years with certain conditions. But the school owners said the core issue of non-availability of land has still been left unaddressed.

Many budget schools were on the verge of closure with the Haryana government having earlier made a decision to not extend their temporary affiliation beyond the 2022-23 academic session for not fulfilling the norms.

However, the State government on Wednesday decided to extend the temporary affiliation to 1,154 schools for two years against a security deposit which would be forfeited if the schools fail to fulfil the conditions for permanent affiliation within this period. While the security deposit for primary schools is ₹1 lakh, it is ₹2.5 lakh for senior secondary schools. Similarly, the security deposit for the middle and secondary schools is ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively.

The schools need to make the payments before March 31.

Though most of these schools meet the rest of the criteria for permanent affiliation, they don’t have the minimum area required. With the buildings coming up around these schools, there is no spare land left for them to expand to meet the minimum area requirement.

Haryana Private School Sangh president Satyawan Kundu said the further extension of temporary affiliation against security deposits running into lakhs was nothing but postponing the matter. “The issue at the core is the non-availability of land for expansion. Extending the affiliation for two years is not going to resolve it. The government must settle this matter by relaxing the building norms for various categories of schools,” said Mr. Kundu.