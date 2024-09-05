ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana govt. complicit in murder of 19-year-old Aryan, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Published - September 05, 2024 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the murder of a 19-year-old student in Faridabad by suspected cow vigilantes, with the party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh claiming “that the BJP’s State government itself is sponsoring such murders and giving protection to the accused”.

Terror is being spread in the name of cow vigilantism, he said.

Mr. Singh was referring to the murder of 19-year-old student Aryan Mishra by suspected cow vigilantes in Haryana’s Palwal on August 24. The Haryana police have arrested five persons in the case.

“In the last 10 years, 49 violent incidents took place in the country in the name of cow protection, in which 55 people were killed and 94 people were injured. From 2014 to 2022, 21 Hindus were killed in 172 mob lynching incidents, yet the BJP remains silent, which suggests that all this is happening with its approval,” the AAP leader said at a press conference.

“Who are these people who have assumed the role of protecting cows and the Hindu religion? Who has given them this responsibility?” he said.

While referring to the murder of a migrant worker from West Bengal by suspected cow vigilantes in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri on August 27, Mr. Singh said people who call themselves ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow protectors) are being protected by the BJP.

“The BJP members’ minds are filled with hatred. Can they do any good work for the country,” said the Rajya Sabha member.

