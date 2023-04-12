Haryana government should bear the burden of value cut for wheat procurement: Charuni

April 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Wednesday threatened to block roads outside grain markets in the State on Thursday if the Haryana government did not bear the burden of value cut on wheat procurement announced by the Union government.

In view of the damage to the wheat crop due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm, the Centre has relaxed the norms to procure the crop with more than 6% shrivelled and broken grains, but announced a value cut of ₹5.37 on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The value cut is unjustified since the farmers are already hit by the loss of crop, said Mr. Charuni.

Both -- the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party -- have supported the farmers and demanded bonus and compensation. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government must further relax the norms for wheat procurement in view of the damage caused to the crop and the State government should bear the burden for the value cut.

Mr. Hooda demanded that the process to assess damage to the crops be also expedited and the compensation be given at the earliest. He said the farmers be given compensation of ₹25,000-₹50,000 per acre for the damage and ₹500 bonus be announced on the support price.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said the value cut announced was “unethical” and the Modi government must withdraw it immediately.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala appreciated the relaxation in norms announced by the Union government.