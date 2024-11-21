Haryana government forms new committee to finalise State song

Soon, Haryana may have its own State song.

After a committee constituted by the previous Assembly to select a song failed to reach any conclusion, the Haryana government has announced setting up of another committee during the recently concluded winter session.

Congress MLA from Jhajjar and former Minister Geeta Bhukkal, a committee member, said one of three songs played in the House in December last was shortlisted and singer Kailash Kher had lent his voice to it, but some of the committee members expressed their reservations over the musical instruments used saying that it lacked the “local flavour”.

‘Local flavour’

“A decision could not be taken due to the announcement of the election. The government has again announced setting up of a committee headed by Rewari MLA Lakshman Yadav. The clear mandate of the committee would be known only after the notification,” said Ms. Bhukkal, who was also part of the previous committee.

The proposal for the State song highlighting the history, heritage and culture of Haryana was mooted by the Manohar Lal-led coalition government last year, and three songs were shortlisted from among 204 entries received in response to newspaper advertisements.

‘Showcasing Haryana culture’

One of these songs, Jai Jai Jai Haryana, was then finalised by the committee and later sung by Kailash Kher.

Indian National Lok Dal Dabwali MLA Aditya Devilal, also a committee member, said the panel could also suggest amendments to the lyrics of the song to make sure that it captured the true spirit of Haryana’s vibrant culture and rich history.

