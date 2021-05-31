Haryana government extends lockdown till June 7

GURUGRAM

31 May 2021 00:19 IST

Shops in marketplaces can open for 6 hrs, shopping malls, hotels can function with certain restrictions

The Haryana government on Sunday extended lockdown for the fourth straight week till June 7 but eased the restrictions. The shops in the marketplaces can now open for six hours from 9 a.m. onwards, and shopping malls and hotels can also open with certain restrictions.

However, all colleges, coaching institutions, industrial training institutes, libraries and training institutes (both private and government) will remain closed till June 15. The anganwadi centres and crèches under Women and Child Development Department will remain shut till June 30.

Amid a sharp decline in the number of active cases and the positivity rate in the State over the past one month, the government extended lockdown or “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana”, for another week till 5 a.m. on June 7, saying that there was the need to bring down the positivity and fatality rates even further.

The stand-alone shops were allowed to open during the daytime last week, but the timings for the shops in the marketplaces were fixed from 7 a.m. to 12 noon adhering to the odd-even formula. In further relaxations to the shops in the marketplaces, the May 30 order allowed the shops to open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As per the new directions, the shopping malls can also open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with only one person per 25 square feet allowed inside. The cinema halls, restaurants, and bars inside malls will remain closed. Similarly, room occupancy is allowed in the hotels, but restaurants and bars will remain closed.

The Haryana government had first imposed a weekend lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from 10 p.m. April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3.