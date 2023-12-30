Haryana Government convinces doctors to put off strike

December 30, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The indefinite strike launched by Haryana doctors on Friday morning was put off for three days after an assurance from the government later in the day to look into their demands. Their demand includes better pay packages and greater promotion opportunities.

Haryana Civil Medical Services Association president Rajesh Khyalia met the Director General, Health Services, Randeep Poonia, in Panchkula. He said the government had promised to look into their demands and convene a meeting with Health Minister Anil Vij and Additional Chief Secretaries of Health and Finance on January 1.

“In the wake of the assurance, the association has decided to put off the strike till January 1. A decision on resumption of the strike will be taken after the meeting,” said Mr. Khyalia.

Staff shortages

The four major demands of the doctors are: addressing a shortage of specialists, dynamic Assured Career Progression (ACP) increment, halt to direct recruitment of Senior Medical Officer, and reduction of bond amount for Post-graduate courses. The Haryana doctors have been demanding four ACP increments in the fourth, ninth, thirteenth and twentieth year of service. That would bring them on par with doctors in central government service and in states like Bihar.

Doctors are currently paid three ACP increments in the fifth, tenth and fifteenth year of their service. The proposal has been approved, but is pending at the finance department. Similarly, doctors are demanding that direct appointment of Senior Medical Officer be scrapped to provide more promotion opportunities as most of them get only one promotion in their entire careers. They are also seeking revision of the policy which makes it mandatory for in-service doctors to submit two bonds of Rs.1 crore each to pursue Post-graduate courses.

Earlier health services in government hospitals across the state were disrupted through the day after around 2,500 doctors went on strike in the morning. However, teams of volunteer doctors were constituted for life-saving interventions in the public interest.

