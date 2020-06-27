Haryana fixes price caps for COVID-19 treatment; malls to reopen in a week

GURUGRAM

27 June 2020 00:04 IST

List of 8 large outbreak regions issued

Categorising the sickness due to COVID-19 as ‘moderate’, ‘severe’ and ‘very severe’, the Haryana government has fixed the maximum charges for the treatment under the three categories in the State’s private hospitals and medical colleges with a cap of ₹18,000 per day for treatment in ICUs with ventilator in JCI/NABH-accredited hospitals.

The district administration on Friday issued a list of eight large outbreak regions (LORs) for carrying out intensive health campaigns to contain the spread of the virus. The LORs include Heera Nagar, Hari Nagar, Baldev Nagar, Nathupur abadi, and Dundahera, among others.

The administration said that there will be reasonable restrictions on the movement in these regions and minimum adverse impact on socio-economic activities with the permission for in-situ industries to work.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, the shopping malls in the Millennium City will also open in a week’s time with Standard Operating Procedures to be announced by the State soon.

As per the State government directions, a JCI/NABH-accredited hospital can charge a maximum of ₹15,000 per day for ICU treatment without ventilator care, categorised as ‘severe’ sickness.

For the non-NABH hospital, the maximum charges for the category have been fixed at ₹13,000 per day. For ‘moderate’ sickness, the charges for the NABH and non-NABH hospitals have been capped at ₹10,000 and ₹8,000 per day respectively.

However, the non-NABH-accredited hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹15,000 per day for the treatment in ICU with ventilator.

The rates will include charges, such as lab investigations, radiological diagnostics, monitoring charges, drugs, consumables, including PPE, doctor’s consultation, nursing care, physiotherapy, procedural charges and transfusion of blood, among others.

The rates will also include the costs of underlying co-morbid conditions, including supportive care and cost of medications for the duration of the care for COVID-19. These rates will apply to paediatric patients

For pregnant women, costs of delivery and newborn package are not included. Also, the rates will not include the cost of COVID-19 diagnostic tests as well as IL-6 Levels. All beds for the COVID-19 treatment will be at fixed package rates, subject to an upper limit of 60 % of the total hospital bed capacity.

Containment zones

The administration has also issued a fresh list of containment zones, reducing the number from 107 to 106.

In a joint press conference with Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri and DCP (Headquarter) Nitika, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said shopping malls in Gurugram would open in a week’s time and SOPs were expected to be soon announced by the Haryana government in this connection. Though the Union Home Ministry had allowed opening of shopping malls and religious places during “Unlock-1”, Haryana government decided against opening them in Gurugram and Faridabad. However, there is no decision yet on opening of religious places in Gurugram.

Mr. Singh also informed that show-cause notices were served to five COVID-19 testing labs – Core Diagonstics, Modern Diagnostics, Medanta Diagnostics, Path Labs and SRL – for discrepancies with regard to taking correct address and phone numbers of the patients, leading to difficulties in contact tracing. He said that the said labs had furnished their replies and the matter was under the consideration of Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav.