Haryana farmers protest outside markets

They are aggrieved over government’s lengthy delay in paddy procurement

Farmers in some parts of Haryana staged a protest outside grains market under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) against the alleged delay in procurement of paddy, besides in support of their demands, including to relax the moisture content limit.

The Centre had last week advanced Kharif paddy procurement, allowing operations to begin on September 26, instead of the scheduled date of October 1, but the farmers in Haryana alleged that the procurement was yet to begin. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P.K. Das, did not respond to repeated calls and messages for a response on the matter.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Bains claimed that farmers in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Ambala and Panchkula staged protests outside the grains market and blocked roads.

BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni told The Hindu over the phone that the farmers were demanding to raise the moisture content limit for procurement to 22%. “Since the farmers do not have space to dry paddy before bringing it to the grains market, we have been demanding that the government procure those with higher moisture content. We are also ready for price cut as per the moisture content. The government has agreed to marginally increase the moisture content limit to 18-19% from the 17%, but it is not enough,” said Mr. Charuni, who also addressed the agitating farmers at Pehowa and Ismailabad in Kurukshetra.

He also demanded that the farmers be allowed to bring their crops to the market as per their convenience soon after it is harvested, instead of the government imposing a schedule on them. He alleged that the government has yet to start the procurement, causing resentment among the farmers.

Sandeep Beniwal, commission agent, Samalkha New Grains Market, said a few farmers gathered to stage a protest in the mandi against the delay in procurement. “Though farmers are bringing the paddy for the past few days, the procurement is yet to begin,” he said.