Haryana districts on Delhi border restrict movement

Haryana districts that share a border with Delhi have issued separate directions restricting “unnecessary” movement of people and goods. The move comes in the wake of several COVID-19 cases in Haryana being traced back to Delhi.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had on Sunday asked Delhi Chief Minister to make arrangements to control the number of daily commuters between Haryana and the national capital. He had also asked the CM to make arrangements to accommodate Delhi government employees who live in Haryana.

Though it remains business as usual between Delhi and Gurugram, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav told The Hindu that movement between Delhi and Faridabad was now being regulated to prevent “unnecessary” movement. He said that people entering Faridabad from Delhi were being questioned and frisked, and attempts were being made to prevent unwanted movement.

Essential goods

He, however, said the border between the two cities was porous and people from Delhi could just walk up to Faridabad. Mr. Yadav also added that the movement of those providing essential services and transportation of goods could not be completely stopped. He said that two of the three recent COVID-19 cases in Faridabad were traced to Delhi.

Director-General of Police Sateesh Balan, who is also the COVID-19 nodal officer for Jhajjar, said the Superintendent of the Police was directed on Monday to stop unnecessary movement of goods and people between Jhajjar and Delhi.

Mr. Balan said the district administration has been directed to issue fresh curfew passes to reduce movement of people and goods.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Anshaj Singh, in written orders, has banned the movement of government employees and people between Delhi and Sonipat.

In separate orders on Sunday, Mr. Singh also stopped the supply of fruits and vegetables from Azadpur Mandi to Sonipat. Of the 21 COVID-19 patients, at least 16 have been linked indirectly to those travelling between the two cities.