Haryana-Delhi border sealed to curb COVID-19 spread: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the government had taken the “tough decision” to seal the State’s border with Delhi and the movement of people was stopped expect in important cases to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He, however, said the vehicles supplying essential commodities such as vegetables and milk were allowed.

High rate of cases

Mr. Khattar, in his address to the State, said 28 cases in four districts neighbouring Delhi — Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat — were traced back to Delhi over the past six days. He said these people were either working in Delhi or were their family members, friends or relatives. Mr. Khattar said the infection rate was very high in Delhi and there was a lot of movement of people between Haryana and the national capital.

Mr. Khattar said he had sympathy with the people being inconvenienced due to the sealing of the border, but the decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He added that there was a need to swallow the “bitter pill”, referring to the sealing of the border.

Essential commodities

“The essential commodities vehicles carrying vegetables and milk are permitted, but only one person is allowed besides the driver. Both need to home quarantine after the duty hours to avoid contacts with others. Similarly, those working in Delhi can stay in the Capital or take leave to stay in home quarantine in Haryana. The Deputy Commissioners have been directed to allow the movement of people only in case it is important,” said Mr. Khattar.

Meanwhile, Faridabad administration barred the cross-border movement of people in the district from Wednesday noon. As per the District Magistrate orders, doctors, paramedical staff, policemen and other government employees were not allowed to enter or exit the district after noon. The movement of vehicles with essential commodities and those carrying Union government passes were exempted.

Sonipat has already sealed its borders with Delhi barring the movement of government employees and common people, and the supply of vegetables from Azadpur Mandi.

Jhajjar administration also reviewed the movement passes issued to the people travelling to Delhi and decided to cut the “unnecessary” movement. Gurugram administration, however, has not issued any orders barring cross-border movement of people.