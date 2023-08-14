Haryana CPI(M) opposes decision to resume religious procession at Nuh

August 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

The Haryana unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday opposed the decision taken by local khaps and members of Hindu outfits at a mahapanchayat organised by the Sarv Hindu Samaj on Sunday to resume the controversial Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28. The party urged the BJP-led State government to ensure that the yatra is not taken out.

The religious procession held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had to be aborted after communal clashes broke out at Nalhar in Nuh district on July 31. The ensuing violence claimed six lives.

CPI(M) State secretary Surender Singh said granting permission to hold the mahapanchayat amid communal tensions showed that the BJP prioritised communal polarisation over peace and harmony. “It is noteworthy that the yatra is not a traditional religious procession and local people do not participate in it. It has been taken out by communal organisations for the past three years with the aim of creating communal polarisation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Objectionable remarks’

Mr. Singh also demanded to know what action the district administration would take against the speakers at the mahapanchayat for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Muslim community.

He said Haryana Gau Rakshak Dal’s Acharya Azad had allegedly raised the slogan of “do or die” at the meeting and appealed to the members of the Hindu community to arm themselves with weapons. He also accused the BJP’s Sohna MLA, Sanjay Singh, of justifying the use of bulldozers to raze the properties of Muslims and saying that though the action might have been temporarily stopped by the High Court’s intervention, it will continue when the stay is vacated.

The CPI(M) leader further said the Supreme Court must take cognisance of the alleged inflammatory speeches made at the event and the permission granted for it to take place. He, however, welcomed the decision by local residents and khaps to boycott the mahapanchayat. He said the organisers had to bring people from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan to the take part in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.