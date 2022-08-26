Haryana CPI(M) backs quota for Backward Classes in local bodies

Party supports proportional representation as intended by SC

Party supports proportional representation as intended by SC

The CPI(M)’s State committee in Haryana on Thursday submitted a written note to the State Backward Classes Commission seeking proportional representation for Backward Classes in local self-government bodies.

CPI(M) State secretary Surender Singh said the party was in favour of proportional representation as intended by the Supreme Court, but had serious doubts on the State government’s intentions and sincerity in working towards improving the conditions of the Backward Classes.

“Had the government been serious, it would not have opposed the caste census, which would have revealed the real population of various castes and communities. It could have been the basis for providing a legitimate share to the Backward Classes in local-self government bodies and budgetary allocations in various government schemes,” Mr. Singh said.

Based on media reports, the party also raised objections to the “clandestine” manner in which the commission was collecting information on the population of Backward Classes. “If such exercises are being carried out by the commission, then they should be with the full knowledge of the various stakeholders such as social organisations, social segments and political parties. It would have been better if such an exercise was carried out through a public hearing that was well publicised in advance,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader said it was difficult to give concrete suggestions to the commission as the details of the agenda of the exercise were not circulated with the notice. He also raised questions on the timing of the exercise when the administration in certain districts had already earmarked wards based on categories such as gender, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and even notified some of them.

The CPI(M), in its submission to the commission, underlined that these classes were associated with traditional occupations that had become redundant with industrialisation.

“They have never been provided with alternative sources of employment. In this situation, they definitely need special attention of the government,” he said.