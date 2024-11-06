The eight-member committee of Haryana Congress leaders, constituted to look into alleged corrupt practices held at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders during the recent Assembly poll, in its meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) decided to gather information from the party’s candidates about various violations of the election process to seek legal recourse.

Former Minister and the committee’s chairman Karan Dalal told The Hindu over phone that the committee members had decided to hold a meeting with the losing candidates of the party on November 9 and seek details from them about the various violations of the election process.

“We will speak to them to ascertain whether the election process rules were in any way flouted in their respective Assembly constituencies. It could include seeking votes in the name of religion, the pro-government attitude of the administration or the authorities not carrying out the videography of various events as required by the law,” said Mr. Dalal.

He added that the party would move court based on this information.

On the Election Commission of India having already dismissed the allegations of irregularities in the Haryana election as “baseless”, Mr. Dalal said the party would “expose” the commission with the evidence.

He said the people of Haryana were in a state of shock and felt dejected as they had voted for the Congress government, but an “illegal” BJP government was formed with the help of the Electronic Voting Machines.

“The people still can’t digest the fact that a BJP government has been formed in the State,” he said, adding that the ECI had done the “mischief” and now the party would “knock at the court’s doors”.

Nuh MLA and former Transport Minister Aftab Ahmed, also a member of the committee, said the committee would submit its report to the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee based on the feedback given by the party’s candidates.

The committee was formed by HPCC president Udai Bhan through an office order on November 3.