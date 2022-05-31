Haryana Congress not to contest municipal elections on party symbol

Elections to 28 Municipal Committees and 18 Municipal Councils in the State are slated for June 19

The Congress in Haryana has decided not to contest the upcoming municipal elections on the party symbol keeping with its tradition. Elections to 28 Municipal Committees and 18 Municipal Councils in the State are slated for June 19.

Announcing the decision after a meeting in Chandigarh, State Congress president Udai Bhan said the party had never contested the municipal elections on the party symbol and would continue with the tradition this time as well. He, however, said the elections to the municipal corporations would be contested on the party symbol.

Mr. Bhan urged the party workers and leaders to unitedly fight the nominees of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with full strength. He said all sections of society were distraught with the policies of the BJP-JJP coalition government and wanted to get rid of it.

Meanwhile, the JJP announced eight candidates for the upcoming polls at a press conference in Sirsa. The party has been forced to fight the municipal elections on its own after the BJP in a “one-sided” move decided to go alone. The party’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala said his party was following the “coalition dharma” and every political party was free to take a decision for its bright future in the political system. He said the government would complete its five-year term.

While the BJP’s decision to fight elections on its own is primarily aimed at strengthening its support base, a section in the party also believes that the JJP’s core vote bank among rural population had drifted away from it due to farmers agitation. The JJP, on the other hand, sees it as an opportunity to widen its base to prepare for the Assembly elections in 2024. “If we aim to have our Chief Minister in 2024, we need to contest all 90 seats in the State. So, this is a good opportunity for us to prepare for the elections two years later,” said JJP chief media co-ordinator Deep Kamal Saharan.