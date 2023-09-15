HamberMenu
Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested in connection with Nuh riots

Six persons were killed in the violence that later spread to parts of south Haryana.

September 15, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - GURUGRAM:

Ashok Kumar
Charred remains of a shop and other temporary structures, set ablaze by miscreants in a communal violence following the attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Sector 67 area in Gurugram. File photo

Charred remains of a shop and other temporary structures, set ablaze by miscreants in a communal violence following the attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Sector 67 area in Gurugram. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan was on Thursday, September 14, 2023, arrested by the Nuh Police in connection with the communal riots during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra over a month ago. Six persons were killed in the violence that later spread to parts of south Haryana.

Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Narendra Bijarniya confirmed the arrest. Mr. Khan will be produced in the court during the day.

Also read: Ground Zero | Haryana communal violence | In the shadow of the millennium city 

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier said in the State Assembly that Congress was responsible for the riots in Nuh and there was evidence against its MLA Mamman Khan for his involvement.

Nuh riots aftermath: Gurugram Police to raise five companies

Mr. Khan’s arrest came two days after Bajrang Dal member and self-styled cow vigilante, Mohit alias Monu Manesar, was arrested on Tuesday for alleged provocative posts on social media before the Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28.

The Haryana government counsel had on Thursday, September 14, 2023, told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Mamman Khan was nominated as accused in one of the First Information Reports registered in connection with the communal violence. The revelation was made during a hearing on Mr. Khan’s petition seeking protection from any coercive action against him. Fearing arrest in the case, Mr. Khan, in the petition before the court, had sought directions to the Haryana government to set up a high-level Special Investigation Team comprising officers not below the rank of Inspector General of Police.

Mamman Khan was twice summoned by the Nuh Police to join the investigation into the riots, but he did not turn up for the questioning.

