‘Haryana CM’s comment on virus spread baseless’

Kisan Sabha leaders blame governments

Haryana State committee of All-India Kisan Sabha on Friday strongly condemned the remarks of Chief Minister Manohar Lal attributing the spread of the virus in rural Haryana to the ongoing farmers’ struggle.

In a press release, State AIKS Haryana president Phool Singh Sheokand and working secretary Sumit described the utterances of the CM as “baseless” and “ridiculous”. The Kisan Sabha leaders instead blamed that both Central and State governments for their total failure to control the second wave of COVID spread and provide any relief to the people losing their loved ones.

They asked if it was so then why COVID was rampant in the regions of the State where the farmers movement was negligible.

Kisan leaders claimed that farmers are returning on borders after harvesting and they would come out winners against both COVID and the three “black” laws.

Had the government been little bit sensitive and responsible, it would have already withdrawn the three laws and guaranteed MSP to facilitate the return of farmers to their homes, said the press statement. The leaders added that farmers were observing all necessary precautions and there were no reports of any outbreak so far at the border sites

Mr. Lal, in a press conference, on Thursday said the ongoing farmers agitation at the Delhi borders had led to spread of COVID in Haryana villages. He also made an appeal to the farmers to suspend it.