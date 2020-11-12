Haryana CM unveils ‘Project Air Care’ for Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday unveiled ‘Project Air Care’, under which 65 Wind Augmentation Purifying Units will be installed across Gurugram through public-private partnership.
“The rising levels of air pollution in Haryana, especially Gurugram, is a case of serious concern. As we move towards the festive season, we would like to bring some relief to citizens with the installation of multiple air purifiers at strategic junctions,” said Mr. Lal.
He also inaugurated a project for the beautification of the Gateway of Gurugram on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.
In a bid to put the Millennium City on the world map, Gurugram will be developed as the “smartest city” in the country and for this a new municipal corporation in Manesar has been proposed, said the Chief Minister.
