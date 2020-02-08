Haryana CM presents 100-day report card

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party government has given a clean, transparent and corruption-free government in the State during its 100 days in power, something the previous Congress governments had failed to deliver. The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, addressed a press conference on the completion of 100 days of the State government.

“We have worked to meet the expectations of the people and have also prepared a road map for the next five years,” said Mr. Khattar.

He said the developmental works undertaken during his last tenure are being carried forward at a rapid pace and a number of schemes have been expanded.

“We have decided to ensure 75% reservation to unskilled labourers of Haryana in industries. In addition, regular reservation has been provided in PG medical courses for SC students,” he said.

The CM said the government has also decided to increase the old age allowance and other social security pensions from ₹2,000 per month to ₹2,250 per month. Besides, liquor vends would be allowed only outside the village if women demand it. “So far 872 gram sabhas have passed resolutions against opening liquor vends in their areas,” he said.

The government also launched a scheme named ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samriddhi Yojana’ on Friday, under which annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 will be provided to those families whose annual income is up to ₹1.80 lakh and landholding less than 5 acres.

Reacting to the government announcements, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja said the Chief Minister presented only ‘jumlas’ (gimmicks) in his 100-day report card, adding that the biggest achievement of his government was the multiple scams that had taken place during this period.

“After watching the trailer of the first 100 days of this alliance government in the State, it has become clear how their performance is going to be in the next five years. No work has been done on the promises made to the public before election,” said Ms. Selja.

The Haryana Congress chief alleged that soon after the formation of the BJP-JJP government, there was a big scam in the purchase of paddy from farmers. The purchase of sugarcane crop was also delayed, she said.