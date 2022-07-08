Haryana CM offers acquisition of Manesar villages under land pooling policy

Farmers of Manesar villages demand due compensation or release of their land

Amid an ongoing row over the proposed acquisition of 1,810 acre land of three villages in Manesar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday made an offer to acquire the land under different policies of the government, including the land pooling policy. He, however, ruled out the rollback of the acquisition process.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav, who was part of the meeting between the Chief Minister and an 18-member committee of villagers in Chandigarh, said the farmers demanded that they should be paid due compensation or their land be released.

“Various options, including land pooling policy and the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy were discussed during the meeting. The farmers were given the choice to opt for any of these policies and the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to find an amicable solution in the matter soon,” said Mr. Yadav.

Lucrative offcer

One of the committee members said that most of them found the offer for acquisition under the land pooling policy lucrative since 1,000 to 1,200 square yards’ residential or commercial plots were given to land owners in lieu of one acre of land under it.

“The Chief Minister also offered to acquire land under the government’s Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy or the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 under which the process is already under way for acquisition,” said the member.

Hundreds of farmers are up in arms against the proposed acquisition of land belonging to three villages – Kasan, Kakrola and Sehrwan – for the past more than a week.

The process to acquire the land was initiated by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in 2011, but the matter reached the court causing the delay. The Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated the stay in 2020, following which the authorities re-initiated the process for acquisition a few weeks ago prompting the affected farmers to launch the agitation.

Kasan resident Vinod Chauhan, an advocate, said large chunks of land was already acquired by the government for setting up the Industrial Model Township in Manesar, and the villagers were now left with little land for their own use. A section of the farmers is not happy with the compensation being offered. “The government is offering around ₹1.30 crore per acre, but the market value of the land is much higher,” said Mr. Chauhan.

A senior HSIIDC official, on condition of anonymity, said the land was being acquired for the extension of IMT, Manesar. “The land proposed for acquisition is close to National Highway-48 and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Highway. Also, several projects such as Orbital Rail Corridor and Regional Rapid Transit System will also come up in this region. So the land needs to be acquired,” said the official.