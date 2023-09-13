Haryana CM meets kin of Bajrang Dal member who died in Nuh clash

September 13, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - GURUGRAM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday visited the family of Bajrang Dal member Abhishek, who was killed in the communal clashes during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31, in Panipat to pay his condolences.

Mr. Lal, in a post on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter), said that he met the family of Abhishek to express his condolences and encourage them. “We all are with them in this hour of grief. We are sad that Abhishek lost his life in Nuh violence. The culprits will not be spared,” said the post along with a picture of Chief Minister meeting the family of the deceased.

Abhishek was Bajrang Dal convener of Lav-Kush Nagar, Panipat. Abhishek’s father Satpal told The Hindu over phone that Mr. Lal paid them a “surprise” visit to share their grief.

Abhishek ran an electrical shop in Panipat and was the bread winner of the family, said Mr. Satpal, a cooking gas cylinder delivery man. The father said there was no assurance from the CM on any monetary help to the family or a government job.

Six persons, including two home guards, were killed in the communal clashes that broke out in Nuh on July 31 and later spread to parts of south Haryana. The imam of a mosque in Gurugram was also murdered in an attack by a mob.