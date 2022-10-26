Haryana CM lists eight achievements of his eight years in office

We promoted five ‘Ss’ -- Shiksha (Education), Swasthaya (Health), Suraksha (Security), Swabhiman (Self-respect) and Swavalamban (Self-reliance), says Manohar Lal

We promoted five ‘Ss’ -- Shiksha (Education), Swasthaya (Health), Suraksha (Security), Swabhiman (Self-respect) and Swavalamban (Self-reliance), says Manohar Lal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday listed eight major achievements of his government, including the introduction of Parivar Pehchan Patra, launching of a web portal for the farmers to register details of their crops, promotion of sports in the State, and round-the-clock power supply in around 80% villages, to mark his eight years in the office.

‘Attacked 3Cs’

Holding a press conference in New Delhi, Mr. Lal, who took over as the first BJP-led government Chief Minister in Haryana on October 26, 2014, and won the second term in 2019, said his government had, over the past eight years, focussed on attacking the three ‘Cs’ -- Corruption, Crime and Caste – and promoted five ‘Ss’ -- Shiksha (Education), Swasthaya (Health), Suraksha (Security), Swabhiman (Self-respect) and Swavalamban (Self-reliance).

The Chief Minister said his government took several initiatives over the past eight years and many of them were appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and replicated at national level, but the introduction of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is on the top of eight highlights of his government.

“Through this one-of-its-kind umbrella scheme, while considering the family as a unit, benefits of all the welfare schemes, programmes and services being run by the State government are being given on a single platform. Today all the welfare schemes are being linked to PPP,” he said.

Mr. Lal said based on the data procured through the PPP, a target had been set under the 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Abhiyan' to identify about 2 lakh poor families in the first phase with an annual income of less than 1 lakh and increase the income of these families up to ₹1 lakh.

The Chief Minister said his government launched a scheme on January 26, 2020, granting ownership rights to villagers to eliminate “Lal Dora” and put an end to the property disputes. He said that it was later implemented across the country under the name of Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana.

He added that another major achievement of his government was to amend the Panchayati Raj Act in 2015 and fix minimum educational qualification for the Panchayat representatives. The State government’s decision was upheld by the Supreme Court and also helped in containing corruption at the Panchayat level, said Mr. Lal.

‘Focus on maximum governance’

Focusing on ‘Maximum Governance and Minimum Government’, 572 services and schemes of 42 departments were made available online on Antyodaya Saral Portal to reduce human intervention and ensure that the benefits reached the grass roots level, he said.

Rejecting the claims of Mr. Lal, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Haryana ranked number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption, atrocities on farmers and discrimination against sportspersons and misery over the past eight years. He said the BJP-JJP government had failed to provide Minimum Support Price to farmers, compensation for damages, timely fertilizers, employment to youth, pension to the elderly, stipend to children, relief to traders, security to citizens, teachers in schools, employees in offices and doctors in hospitals.