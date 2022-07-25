Haryana CM launches ‘smart e-beat’ system in Gurugram

The system will enable effective monitoring of police riders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday launched the 'smart e-beat' system, and flagged off 119 motorcycle riders of the Gurugram police.

Mr. Lal said it is an app-based system which will mark the attendance of the policemen. Till now, the officers, deployed at the beat, used to mark their attendance manually as there was no system to monitor them. This is a GIS-based system which would enable more effective monitoring will help track the location of riders.

Cover all 33 stations

The new system will cover all 33 police stations located in the urban area of Gurugram, the CM said. As many as 119 motorcycle riders will be deployed and each motorcycle rider will have two policemen. Mr. Lal said that Gurugram Police had identified 2,056 sensitive locations in the city which mainly include ATMs, petrol pumps, residences of senior citizens, schools, colleges, religious places, crime-infested areas, etc.

Mr. Lal said the system will be integrated with an emergency response support system in the future. The Chief Minister also released a folder of “smart e-beat” system on the occasion.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said the system was earlier implemented as a pilot project in east Gurugram and Manesar areas. After it proved effective during this phase, it was extended to south Gurugram and west Gurugram this month.

Under this new initiative, every rider has to download the e-beat app on his mobile phone. The riders mark their attendance by punching on this app after visiting the deployed beat areas. She said the responsibility of checking sensitive places was also given to these riders.

The Commissioner of Police also informed that data of bad characters and stolen vehicles had also been entered in this app so that it could help the riders find the stolen vehicles. She said that this system will work as a secure, digital, smart and real-time patrolling solution for the police. This will increase a sense of security among the residents. She said that this app works in offline mode and does not require a network.