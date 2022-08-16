Haryana CM exhorts players to rise above individual ambitions, increase medals tally

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at the previous Congress government’s slogan offering jobs to players in return for medals, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday coined a new slogan, Padak Laoo, Padak Badhao (Win medals, Increase medal tally). He exhorted the players to rise above individual ambitions and aim at increasing the medals tally.

Speaking at a function organised to felicitate the players and winners from Haryana at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games-2022 in Birmingham, Mr. Lal said the larger social good must come ahead of individual interests and the players should concentrate on increasing the medals tally. “Some political people raise slogans like Padak Lao, Pad Pao (Win medals, get jobs), but position and money is not everything. I coin a new slogan today -- Padak Lao, Padak Badhao. The players must think of ways to increase the country’s and State’s medal tally. Each player must groom 5-10 new players,” said Mr. Lal.

The Haryana government gave away over ₹25 crore in cash awards to the winners and participants of the Commonwealth Games-2022 from the State. Of the 210-member national squad for the games, 42 players from Haryana won 20 medals, including 17 in individual events, making for almost one-third of the total 61 medals won by India.

Players from Haryana won nine gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. While the gold, silver and bronze medallists were given cash awards of ₹1.5 crore, ₹75 lakh and ₹50 lakh each, the participants were given ₹7.5 lakh each.

Mr. Lal said Haryana aimed to be the sports capital of the country and had doubled its spending on sports to ₹526 crore. He said the entire State would be mapped to create infrastructure for specific sports popular in different parts. The State government aimed to set up 1,100 sports nurseries at the school-level to catch talent at a young age, he added.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh said the country must aim to top the Commonwealth Games tally in the next edition in 2026. All States must come forward to promote different sports to achieve this, he added.