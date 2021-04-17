Haryana CM asks farmers to stop their agitation

CHANDIGARH

17 April 2021 01:27 IST

‘It’s our duty to protect all from COVID’

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday urged the farmers to stop their agitation during the ongoing pandemic.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several places at Delhi borders, demanding a repeal of three farm laws.

“I urge my farmer brothers to stop their agitation during this hour of crisis. The government has always and is always ready to listen to the demands raised by them. There may be some difference of opinion, but right now, there is a dire need to remain vigilant while prioritising our health. Therefore, I request my farmer brothers to end their agitation and return to their homes,” said Mr. Lal.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the people of the State today during the ‘Haryana Ki Baat’ programme held through live telecast.

Mr. Lal said that it is everyone’s democratic right to agitate, but it is our collective responsibility to protect ourselves, family members and our near and dear ones from this global pandemic that has become a global threat to humanity. “Therefore, farmers on moral and ethical grounds should stop their movement to prevent this pandemic,” he said.