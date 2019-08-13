Haryana board told to evolve mechanism to recover penalty from polluting units

The National Green Tribunal directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to evolve a mechanism for ascertaining the environment compensation to be recovered from polluting industries by reviewing its current one. A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said compensation should be levied promptly and there should be no delay.

“Let HSPCB review its mechanism and evolve a new one where the calculation is made as soon as pollution is detected. If for final compensation time is taken, interim compensation may be filed promptly,” it said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Bandhua Mukti Morcha that sought action against pollution caused by ready mix concrete plant, ceramic plant and extraction of groundwater in Faridabad.