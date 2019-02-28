Haryana Assembly passes land amendment Bill amid protests

Amid protests by the Opposition, the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday amended the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900 with retrospective effect, paving the way for “development” activities in the ecologically sensitive areas of Aravalli and the Shivalik foothills in the State.

Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh presented the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the House amid opposition by members of the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal who claimed that it had been brought to favour the mining mafia and real estate developers by allowing construction in restricted areas.

The Congress legislators, led by CLP leader Kiran Choudhary, stormed into the Well of the House demanding the withdrawal of the Bill. They later staged a walkout and the Bill was passed by voice vote.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that PLP (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019 is in the interest of the people of the State. “We intend to bring the Bill because the situation has changed over 120 years. Following different decisions — be it of the Supreme court, High court or the NGT — several difficulties are coming up. In light of this changes are required,” said Mr. Khattar.

‘Damage to Aravallis’

Congress leaders, including Ms. Choudhary, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karan Dalal, questioned State government's objective behind the move. “What is the intent behind this Bill? It’s a completely anti-environment move which will help builders and big developers and destroy the natural conservation zone. If we tamper with the Aravallis, our future generation will never forgive us,” said Ms. Choudhary. “As the amendment is being done with retrospective effect, it raises the question whether the decision has been taken to benefit the mining mafia,” she added.

Mr. Dalal claimed that the amendment would grant legitimacy to the Kant Enclave in Faridabad, built on PLPA-notified land, which was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court.

‘Need for deliberation’

Asking the State government not to “rush” with the amendment, Mr. Hooda demanded that the Bill be sent to a joint select committee for deliberation.

Parminder Singh Dhul of the INLD said that damage to the Aravalli forests would have catastrophic impact. “What's the agenda behind this amendment? Is it being done to benefit the mining mafia?,” asked Mr. Dhul.

The Chief Minister said a number of changes had come to force over a period of time with various interpretations of the PLPA provisions from time to time.

“These have also led to large tracts of agriculture, public infrastructure, residential, institutional, commercial and other users becoming liable to be considered as unauthorised activities and unlawful uses even where these were explicitly permitted and came up strictly in conformity with the then existing applicable law governing such land use and activities undertaken thereupon,” stated the objective of the Bill.

In this scenario, lakhs of dwelling units, industrial units, public buildings and agriculture activities over about one-fourth of the geographical area of the State are affected, hence the need was felt for amending the PLPA, it added.

The State government’s decision to amend the Bill had been opposed by environmentalists as well as residents in Gurugram. A large number of people, including students and activists, had staged a protest against the proposal on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Sunday last.

(With PTI inputs)