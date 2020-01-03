Harsh Vardhan tried to cancel PTM: Sisodia

Calling the BJP an ‘anti-education party’, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday blamed it for allegedly opposing a parent-teacher meeting (PTM), which is proposed to be held in government schools on January 4.

“Today I read in media reports that Union Minister Harsh Vardhanji has written to the Lieutenant-Governor, requesting him to cancel the PTM. How did you get the courage to do this? You should be ashamed. It is unfortunate that we have such leaders and Ministers who can stoop to such levels,” said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

He added that the BJP should work on developing the educational infrastructure all over India and in the Municipal Corporation-run schools of Delhi which are under them, instead of stopping the development.

“The reality of BJP is it is the enemy of education, therefore, they are trying to stop the PTM. Today it is clear that the BJP wants no dialogue on the issue of women’s safety, preparation of students before an examination, the issue of attendance or feedback on students. BJP is an anti-education party. The BJP should realise that such an anti-education mindset is also harming the families and the children of their volunteers because the children of many BJP volunteers also study in government schools,” he added.

Mr. Sisodia said the mega PTM initiative has been one of the key aspects of the revolutionary change in government schools.

“In the last 5 years, we have worked very hard to develop the school education system in Delhi. Now, the Delhi model of education is being discussed all over,” added Mr. Sisodia.

Responding to this, Mr. Vardhan said: “Don’t need a certificate from Sisodia.” He clarified that the teachers’ associations of the government schools had met him at his residence on Wednesday and gave him a copy of a representation which they had submitted to the L-G expressing concern over the PTM when schools in most northern States have been closed due to the cold weather.

They are seeking postponement of the meeting in view of the health hazards that the children are likely to suffer due to severe cold weather, Mr. Vardhan added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too took to Twitter to express his dismay over the issue. “Why do these people want to cancel PTM? In PTM, parents get an opportunity to discuss their children’s progress with teachers. Many parents wait for PTM eagerly. PTM will be on time. I will also go to one of the schools tomorrow to get parents’ feedback,” he tweeted in Hindi.

