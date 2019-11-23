Harsh Vardhan accuses CM of playing politics

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the issue of potable water quality in the Capital instead of addressing the problem.

At a press meet here, where a short film on alleged water-related woes being faced by the citizens of the city was played, the Minister defended the BIS report on Delhi’s water quality.

“The BIS is an autonomous body working since Independence and it was never questioned by any political party. Water samples of 13 other cities along with Delhi failed tests, but only Mr. Kejriwal has questioned it,” he said.

The Minister further claimed that the Delhi Jal Board had on Friday skipped a meeting with BIS officials to specify modalities for a joint water quality test in Delhi. “As a responsible Chief Minister, Mr. Kejriwal should have worked to address the sensitive issue of water quality, but he is involved in politics instead,” he said, adding that cases of water-borne diseases among children were on the rise due to contaminated water being supplied in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s response

On his part, Mr. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has been trying to improve the water quality across Delhi and has been fixing the water supply infrastructure that had been ruined over the last 70 years by various governments. “It takes time to fix a problem that has come about over 70 years,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

At a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said: “When our government was formed in 2015, there were more than 2,300 areas in Delhi where the water quality was bad. Today, complaints of bad water quality are received from less than 125 areas. We have brought down the numbers from 2,300 to 117. I do not want to do politics over water.”