Harish Chandra Mishra sworn in as Lokayukta

Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Delhi on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas. The post of Lokayukta had been lying vacant since the retirement of Rewa Khetrapal in December 2020.

According to the notification dated March 15, Mr. Baijal appointed justice (retired) Mishra as the Lokayukta. He will hold office for a term of five years . Mr. Mishra was also the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had told the Delhi High Court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was ongoing. The submission was made in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the AAP government to appoint a Lokayukta as promised by the party in its election manifesto in 2020 within one month. Ms. Khetrapal was appointed Lokayukta in November 2015 by the then Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung.