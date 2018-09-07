Hardeep takes a dig at Kejriwal

more-in

A day after Arvind Kejriwal expressed “sadness” over the Delhi Metro going beyond the reach of the common man, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Thursday said the Chief Minister should instead look at the state of the public transport system which comes under his government and lacks 7,000 buses.

Addressing a summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Union Minister said Delhi today has the fourth largest Metro system in the world, it is a first-class asset and the most affordable Metro anywhere in the world.

“My good friend — the Chief Minister of Delhi — was expressing sadness that so many people have moved away from the Metro. The report has been produced by people who are reasonably credible but they have an agenda where they are not comparing an orange with an orange. What they ended up doing was completely falsifying facts,” Mr. Puri said.

“If somebody wants to be sad, they should be sad about the fact that the other public transport in Delhi which comes under the government and has a sanction of 11,000 buses is about 7,000 [buses] short,” he said.

A recent study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found that after the fare hike last year, the Delhi Metro became the second-most unaffordable service in the world among the cities that charge less than half a dollar for a trip.

Reacting to the study, Mr. Kejriwal had on Wednesday said it is “very sad” that an important means of transport had gone beyond the reach of the common man.

Taking another dig at Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Puri said the ridership at any point of time before the hike was 27 lakh and today the ridership has crossed 29 lakh. The 2016 study, which said that ridership will increase to 32 lakh, took into consideration phase-III which is yet to become operational, the Union Minister.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had on Wednesday termed as “misleading” the CSE report, which also claimed the Metro had received nearly 32% less than the number of daily passengers it had hoped to serve this year, saying that its earlier projection included phase-III, which is yet to become operational.