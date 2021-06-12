Delhi

Hardayal Municipal Library reopens

The historical Hardayal Municipal Library was thrown open to the public on Friday after undergoing extensive renovation over the past one year at a cost of ₹283.33 lakh .

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who inaugurated the renovated library, said it had played an important role in promoting the culture of book reading.

8,000 rare texts

“The 104-year-old heritage building contains approximately 1.25 lakh books, which include 8,000 rare texts and 350 handwritten manuscripts,” said North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash. Digitisation and conservation of rare books was done by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.


