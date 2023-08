August 04, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A court here will start hearing from August 9 the arguments on charges likely to be framed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Delhi Police had filed a 1,000-page chargesheet, accusing Mr. Singh and Mr. Tomar of various offences, including outraging modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, stalking and criminal intimidation.

