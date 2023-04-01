HamberMenu
Harassment at IPCW: students seek resignation of principal

Around 200 students held protests demanding the resignation of Poonam Kumria

April 01, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Students on Delhi University’s North Campus during a protest on Friday against the harassment incident at Indraprastha College for Women earlier this week.

Students on Delhi University’s North Campus during a protest on Friday against the harassment incident at Indraprastha College for Women earlier this week. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Several students on Friday held protests on Delhi University’s North Campus demanding action against the alleged harassment by trespassers during a festival at Indraprastha College for Women earlier this week.

“Around 200 students sought action against the accused men, the resignation of the college principal Poonam Kumria and the establishment of a GSCASH (gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment),” one of the protesters said.

She also demanded action against the police personnel who allegedly harassed students detained at a protest on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, students at the women’s college alleged that unidentified men had scaled its walls, shouted slogans and harassed some of them during the ‘Shruti’ fest.

The same day, the police had registered an FIR under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and detained seven accused.

