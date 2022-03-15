‘Harassed for feeding dogs’ woman to police

A 34-year-old woman has complained to the police about facing harassment from her neighbours over feeding stray puppies in her locality, here in north-west Delhi’s Keshavpuram.

Krishna Simha, a media professional, alleged in her complaint filed on February 22 to the Delhi Police that few of her neighbours had been “mentally harassing and abusing” her and her 60-year-old mother for “feeding, sterilising and taking care of the community dogs” in the area.

The woman further alleged that the neighbours told her to “get rid of the puppies” she was feeding. The complainant also claimed that the neighbours relocated the puppies she was feeding elsewhere.

“My neighbour has been relocating puppies and has been scaring dogs by chasing and hitting them,” Ms. Simha alleged in her complaint, adding that the neighbours stand outside her house and “provoke” her. She has named a family of three in her complaint.

However, a senior police officer probing the case said that investigation into the matter is still ongoing and “appropriate legal action” will be taken as and when a cognisable offence is made out.

In a similar case, a dog was stabbed to death by a 28-year-old man in north-west Delhi’s Kalyanpuri after the canine allegedly attacked the man’s daughter.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had stayed a Delhi High Court order which stated that stray dogs have the right to food and citizens the right to feed them.