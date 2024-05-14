GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Happy with results but college admissions depend on CUET: CBSE toppers in Delhi

Updated - May 14, 2024 01:14 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

Bhagavathi Sampath,Anuradha L.R.
Students celebrating after the declaration of CBSE results.

Students celebrating after the declaration of CBSE results. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

As students across the Capital celebrated their CBSE results, a few toppers questioned the usefulness of their scores since most college admissions will  be made on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and not the CBSE examination.

Ananya Sharma, the topper of Commerce stream in Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden, scored 96% in the Class 12 exams, but said, “I was not very stressed about the board exams.” She is preparing for the CUET-UG examinations, which will commence on May 15.

“I believe CBSE exams are mock tests for CUET. The syllabus for the domain subjects in CUET is quite similar to that of the CBSE. Scoring well in boards gives you the confidence to perform well in the entrance exams,” she added.

About her career aspirations, she said, “I will target Delhi University, especially the North Campus. I want to pursue investment or finance-related fields.”

Abhinandan Mahajan, a topper of the Humanities stream in ITL Public School, Dwarka, said that while he was happy with scoring 98.75% in the CBSE examinations, he is more focused on preparing for the entrance examinations.

‘UPSC a priority’

“CUET, which is a single examination to different universities in the country, is the real test,” he said. “I hope to eventually take the civil services examination.”

Soham Thatte, who scored 95.8% in the CBSE examinations and became the topper in Commerce in Satya School, Gurugram, said, “I feel that the CBSE results show the consistency of the students right from Class 10 to Class 12. It may not get them admission in college, but I feel the results help as a parameter in assessing a student’s consistency.”Soham Thatte, who scored 95.8% in the CBSE examinations and became the topper in Commerce in Satya School, Gurugram, echoed the thought, and added, “I feel that the CBSE results portray the consistency of the students right from class 10 to class 12. It may not get them admission in college, but I feel it helps as a parameter in assessing a student’s consistency”.

Related Topics

education / university / universities and colleges / entrance examination / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.