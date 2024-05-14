Happy with results but college admissions depend on CUET: CBSE toppers in Delhi

As students across the Capital celebrated their CBSE results, a few toppers questioned the usefulness of their scores since most college admissions will be made on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and not the CBSE examination.

Ananya Sharma, the topper of Commerce stream in Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden, scored 96% in the Class 12 exams, but said, “I was not very stressed about the board exams.” She is preparing for the CUET-UG examinations, which will commence on May 15.

“I believe CBSE exams are mock tests for CUET. The syllabus for the domain subjects in CUET is quite similar to that of the CBSE. Scoring well in boards gives you the confidence to perform well in the entrance exams,” she added.

About her career aspirations, she said, “I will target Delhi University, especially the North Campus. I want to pursue investment or finance-related fields.”

Abhinandan Mahajan, a topper of the Humanities stream in ITL Public School, Dwarka, said that while he was happy with scoring 98.75% in the CBSE examinations, he is more focused on preparing for the entrance examinations.

‘UPSC a priority’

“CUET, which is a single examination to different universities in the country, is the real test,” he said. “I hope to eventually take the civil services examination.”

Soham Thatte, who scored 95.8% in the CBSE examinations and became the topper in Commerce in Satya School, Gurugram, said, "I feel that the CBSE results show the consistency of the students right from Class 10 to Class 12. It may not get them admission in college, but I feel the results help as a parameter in assessing a student's consistency."