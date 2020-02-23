‘Happiness curriculum makes students more responsible’

New Delhi

23 February 2020 01:42 IST

Sisodia drops in at school, his first visit after assuming office

After visiting a government school on Saturday, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that ‘happiness curriculum’ has been instrumental in making students evolve as good and responsible human beings.

Mr. Sisodia interacted with students of SKV/SBV West Vinod Nagar during ‘happiness class’ and ‘mindfulness class’. This was his first visit to a school after resuming his office for the third time as Education Minister.

“If ‘happiness classes’ are praised then it becomes a moment of pride for me. ‘Happiness classes’ bring about a positive change in children and it is good to note the psychological and emotional development of the students through the curriculum. We started ‘happiness classes’ some 1.5 years ago. We conduct meditation classes and have been teaching emotional stories with a good message to work on the emotional development of children. After introducing ‘happiness classes’,the children have become more aware of the efforts of their parents, have started to treat them with respect, trying to develop healthy relationships with friends and neighbours and growing emotionally strong,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Advertising

Advertising

Steady improvement

The Minister said that focus on studies has also improved and apart from providing them with quality education and making them responsible professionals, the Delhi government has also been focusing on holistic development of children as good human beings.

“Happiness curriculum has been instrumental in making our children evolve as good, responsible human beings for the last 1.5 years. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with a huge sense of pride when educators and heads of schools from all over the world reach out to us to understand the ‘happiness curriculum’ and its positive impact,” he added.