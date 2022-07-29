Happiness Curriculum helped students deal with academic, peer pressure: CM

A Happiness Curriculum class in progress at a Delhi Government school in Lajpat Nagar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

July 29, 2022 21:32 IST

‘Delhi government has spent ₹90,000 crore on education’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Happiness Curriculum has helped students deal with academic, family and peer pressure and reduce mental stress.

Mr. Kejriwal was speaking at a ceremony to celebrate four years of the Happiness Curriculum having been implemented. A grand ceremony at Thyagaraj stadium on Friday marked the closing of the Delhi government’s Happiness Utsav 2022, which was attended by the Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The ceremony also witnessed a Rajyoga Meditation session by Sister BK Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris order.

In his address, the Chief Minister also said that the Happiness Curriculum has “transformed” thousands of lives by now. “God has given a unique talent to every individual... The ‘Meditation in Happiness’ classes help the children in identifying their talent,” he added.

Bringing a change

Mr. Kejriwal said the Delhi government has spent ₹90,000 crore in the last seven years on the State’s education system, while adding that it was not an expense, but an investment to make the students future leaders of the nation.

The Chief Minister said his government has pledged to change the system of rote learning and instead make students passing out of the schools good human beings. “... Students should have a role to play in making others better human beings. They should also be staunch deshbhakts (patriots) and be ready to serve the motherland with their body, mind and soul,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the government was also focused on enabling students to earn bread and butter after completing education.