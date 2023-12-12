Happily never after: bachelor blues in Bihar as practice of pakadwa vivah persists

December 12, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

Two weeks into his job as a schoolteacher, Gautam Kumar, in his late 20s, from Maheya-Malpur village, Vaishali district in Bihar, was allegedly kidnapped from his place of work and forcibly married at gunpoint on November 29. The case, registered in the local Patepur police station, made national headlines. Allegedly abducted by three or four persons, who forced him into an SUV at gunpoint, Mr. Kumar was found by the police the following day. The woman’s father, Rajesh Rai, too was married by abduction, the investigating officer of the case, also the station house officer, Mohammed Hasan Sardar, said.

Mr. Kumar is a victim of pakadwa vivah (marriage of a groom by abduction), a decades-old social evil that is also against the law. Bachelors, mostly in their 20s, and considered eligible in Bihar, can ‘command’ dowry of up to ₹25 lakh. The higher the caste and the better the job, the more the dowry.

According to State Crime Records Bureau, 7,194 forced marriage cases were reported in the State from January to November in 2020; up to 10,925 in 2019; 10,310 in 2018; and 8, 972 in 2017. Records for 2021, 2022, and 2023 are unavailable, say the police.

Panic attacks

Mr. Kumar, who had recently passed the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, and was teaching at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya at Repura village, 5 km away from his home village, is scarred. “They’ve ruined not one but two lives,” he said. His school-going sister added, “He has panic attacks, and wakes up in fright late at night.” His mother, Asha Devi, wants her son to be transferred from the school, because the family that allegedly coerced him into marriage lives there. “He is not safe there,” she said.

Mr. Sardar said, “We have lodged a case under IPC Sections 363, 365 (both kidnapping and abduction), and 34 (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), against five named accused persons, including the girl’s father and his two brothers. We’ve arrested Brij Bhushan Rai [one of the brothers] and sent him to jail. We will arrest the other absconders too, soon.”

This comes against the backdrop of the November 22 Patna High Court annulment of a decade-old forced marriage of an Army man, on the grounds that the ritual of saptapadi (seven steps) around a fire considered sacred, had not been performed. As per the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, most weddings conducted under this law can be considered legal if there is a record of saptapadi being performed.

The Army man, Ravi Kant, a resident of Ravra village, Nawada district, recalls, “I was kidnapped from Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai district, where I had gone along with my uncle to offer prayers on June 30, 2013.” He said he was taken to an unknown place at gunpoint and married to a woman. “I was threatened and beaten up by them, including the father of the woman Bipin Singh.” He had been forced to apply sindoor (vermillion) on the head of the woman.

Unaffordable dowry

A combination of factors has resulted in pakadwa vivah. Bihar’s per capita income for 2021-22 was ₹54,383, against the national average of ₹1,50,007, according to the latest Comptroller and Auditor General report. It is hard for many to afford the dowry demanded. Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in India with 61.8% compared to the national literacy rate of 74.04%.

A large number of such cases go unreported for fear of violence and societal pressure. Districts like Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, and Nawada in the State are considered hotbeds of pakadwa vivah.

Several Bollywood movies like national film award (2007) winner Antardwand, comedies Jabaria Jodi, Atrangi Re, many television series like Sab ki Jodi Wohi Banata Bhagyavidhataa, and dramas like Ghar ek Sapna, Do Qadam Door are based on groom kidnapping and marriage.

