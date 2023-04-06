HamberMenu
Hanuman Jayanti procession to be held in Jahangirpuri in regulated manner: police

Police conduct flag march in Jahangirpuri area ahead of celebrations

April 06, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi police and paramilitary personnel on guard at Jahangirpuri on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi police and paramilitary personnel on guard at Jahangirpuri on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was denied permission to hold Hanuman Jayanti procession in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police on Wednesday said that the procession will take place in a safe and secure manner.

Communal clashes had erupted in Jahangirpuri during last year’s Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deependra Pathak said, “Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at Jahangirpuri is being regulated in consultation with the organisers.”

The police also conducted a flag march in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the celebrations. Extensive security arrangements have been made at Jahangirpuri, an officer said.

On Wednesday, the VHP sent another appeal to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West district) to reconsider the decision to cancel the procession. The organisers of the procession were not given permission, citing law and order in the said area.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all States preparing for Hanuman Jayanti. “The governments are encouraged to ensure maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” MHA tweeted.

