Hangman arrives at Tihar before scheduled hanging in Nirbhaya case

Pawan Jallad, a hangman from Meerut jail, who will hang the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, reached Tihar jail on Thursday, officials said

Confirming his arrival, senior Tihar jail administration official said that as per schedule, Mr. Pawan reported to Tihar administration on Thursday afternoon, two days ahead of the hanging. He is a third-generation hangman.

“Pawan is in the staff quarters. He visited the jail where the convicts will be hanged and also performed dummy execution. He checked the strength of the rope and functioning of the gallows and found everything perfect,” said the official.

The four convicts in the gruesome gang rape and murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to take place as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday, while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

Mr. Pawan said that he would be relieved after doing the job for which he has come to Tihar jail, adding: “It will give a message to all those who disrespect women. Those who were involved in this brutal incident must be hanged, and it will also bring great relief to Nirbhaya’s parents and everybody else.”

All convicts will he hanged together, another Tihar jail officer said.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi. She succumbed to her injuries a fortnight later at a hospital in Singapore.